General Dynamics Subsidiary Wins Spot on Army’s Cryptographic Key Loader IDIQ; Chris Brady, Brian Morrison Quoted

TYSONS CORNER, VA, Feb. 22, 2022 — General Dynamics‘ mission systems business was awarded a position on an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with an initial value of $229 million that provides for the design and development of the Next Generation Load Device-Medium, a cryptographic key loader for military personnel, GovCon Wire reported.

“Our device will be designed with the mobile Soldier in mind to ensure security and ease of use, while standing up to the rigors of a tactical environment,” said Chris Brady, president of General Dynamics Mission Systems and a 2022 Wash100 awardee. Visit Wash100.com to cast a vote for him as one of your favorite GovCon leaders.

Meanwhile, Brian Morrison, vice president for the cyber systems business line at GDMS, said the NGLD-M offering will be built with usability, security and modularity in mind.

About Executive Mosaic

Founded in 2002, Executive Mosaic is a leadership organization and media company. It provides its members an opportunity to learn from peer business executives and government thought leaders while providing an interactive forum to develop key business and partnering relationships.

Executive Mosaic offers highly coveted executive events, breaking business news on the Government Contracting industry, and delivers robust and reliable content through seven influential websites and four consequential E-newswires. Executive Mosaic is headquartered in Tysons Corner, VA.