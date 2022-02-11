Gerry Fasano, Leidos Defense Group President, Named to 2022 Wash100 for Defense Portfolio Differentiation and Market Focus Leadership

Gerry Fasano , president of the defense group at Leidos , has been selected to receive a Wash100 Award for 2022, the third consecutive year he’s been inducted into Executive Mosaic’s annual list of the most significant contributors to government contracting industry activity.

Executive Mosaic CEO Jim Garrettson noted Fasano’s selection to the Wash100 last year as a recognition of his consistent leadership and record of success in the GovCon arena.

Fasano helped steer Leidos through the completion of its $215 million cash acquisition of 1901 Group in January 2021 to add managed information technology services and cloud computing capabilities. “This acquisition will further enable Leidos to achieve a differentiated and scaled defense business,” he said at the time.

Under his leadership, the segment further expanded after its parent acquired naval architecture and marine engineering firm Gibbs & Cox in May for $380 million cash. Fasano told Defense One in an interview prior to the deal’s closure that Leidos could augment the G&C business with engineering specialists and tools to help position the company for maritime market expansion.

With Fasano at the forefront of its defense business, Leidos secured major contract awards with U.S. military branches for work in areas including geospatial data collection and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance operations.

In August, Leidos secured a four-year, $600 million single-award contract to assist the Army Geospatial Center in the collection, processing, storage and dissemination of digital 3D imagery under the BuckEye mission, which provides unclassified high-resolution spatial imagery and digital 3D terrain to support military missions worldwide.

The contract extended the company’s operation and technology integration support for AGC’s High-Resolution Three Dimensional Geospatial Information program. Leidos has provided support services for the geospatial information program over the past five years under a $777 million task order under the General Services Administration’s One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services contract.

“Throughout the geospatial community, we continue to innovate on behalf of our customers. Leidos looks forward to leveraging our technical, engineering and software expertise to enable our warfighters to maintain a decisive advantage on the battlefield,” Fasano said.

Leidos also supports U.S. Air Force ISR operations under a potential 13-year, $950 million contract awarded in June. In addition to the USAF deal, the company was awarded a potential five-year, $531 million task order by the Air Combat Command Acquisition Management and Integration Center for ISR mission support services .

Fasano said Leidos will apply its 33-year intelligence experience to assist ACC in mitigating potential threats to ISR operations and conducting assessment and training efforts. “Combating global threats requires our armed forces to possess and constantly obtain critical knowledge of the strategic, operational and tactical environments,” he said.

Leidos supported its continued growth in the defense sector through partnerships with other market players aimed at broadening its offerings for military customers. In February 2021, the company formed the Integrated ICBM Support Services joint venture with Amentum and Apex Systems to exclusively bid for the ICBM Integrated Services Contract 2.0 managed by the Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center.

