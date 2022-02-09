Guidehouse CEO Scott McIntyre Inducted Into Wash100 Award for 6th Consecutive Year

Executive Mosaic has presented Scott McIntyre, CEO of Guidehouse, his sixth consecutive Wash100 Award for his efforts in leading the global consulting firm as it pursues growth in consulting services and health market. His 2022 inclusion in the list of Executive Mosaic’s annual selection of the most significant contributors in the government contracting sector builds on his 2021 win for leading company growth through major acquisitions.

“As our business continues to grow, I am grateful for the exceptional team we’ve built. Guidehouse is home to great talent, and our people bring distinctive skills, a strong work ethic, attention to detail, and dedication to their roles in furthering our clients’ missions that are instrumental in shaping a new future together,” McIntyre said in a statement.

Executive Mosaic congratulates Scott McIntyre and the Guidehouse team for winning the 2022 Wash100 Award.

About the Wash100 Award

This year represents the ninth annual Wash100 award selection. The Wash100 is the premier group of private and public sector leaders selected by Executive Mosaic’s organizational and editorial leadership as the most influential leaders in the GovCon sector. These leaders demonstrate skills in leadership, innovation, reliability, achievement, and vision. Visitors to wash100.com can sign in and vote for the executives they believe will have the greatest impact on government contracting in the coming year.