HHS to Adopt Unqork Software Platform for Payroll Digitization

Unqork has secured a contract to help the Department of Health and Human Services implement no-code software to update payroll operations at HHS’ Public Health Service agency.

The company said Thursday it is working with the department in efforts to complete the certification process for its enterprise no-code platform under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program.

HHS’ Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health aims to create applications designed to simplify business processes for PHS using the commercial technology.

Kim Thompson, vice president of federal sales at Unqork, noted that the company has provided no-code tools to state and local government customers in support of agency digitization initiatives.

The software provider secured the project at HHS through a partnership with Carahsoft Technology.