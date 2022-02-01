IBM Center Report Offers Recommendations on How to Advance Multidomain C2 Capabilities

A new report from the IBM Center for The Business of Government presents a synthesis of insights from defense, industry and academic leaders on the implementation of the multidomain command and control strategy and offers six action-oriented recommendations on how to deliver MDC2 capabilities to ensure collective defense in conflicts.

The recommendations in the report Delivering on the Vision of Multi-Domain Command and Control highlight the importance of a hybrid cloud architecture in delivering a standards-based approach to development, security and operations and the need for military leaders to learn and practice and take advantage of available technologies to inform the development of future systems, according to a blog post published Monday.

David Bray, a distinguished fellow at the Stimson Center and Atlantic Council and the report’s author, gathered insights of leaders from the U.S., Australia and the U.K. that took part in a virtual conference in October as part of IBM’s SPADE 2021 conference.

One of the six recommendations in the report called for military services to make data accessible to facilitate decision-making processes by forming an ecosystem of multicloud platforms that adopt zero trust principles and span different security domains.

Dan Chenok, executive director of the IBM Center, co-wrote the report’s foreword with Daniel Munro of IBM’s defense global markets.