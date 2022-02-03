Immersion Cloud Service Offering Now Authorized Under FedRAMP

Immersion Consulting‘s cloud-based data sharing platform has been certified for use in the federal government under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program.

The company said Wednesday it received its FedRAMP authorization through sponsorship of the Veterans Benefits Administration, which adopted the Immersion Cloud service for sharing data, analytical results and reports.

FedRAMP aims to standardize the security of cloud products used in the federal government. Immersion is now listed in the marketplace of FedRAMP-authorized products and is the VBA’s first software-as-a-service provider to comply with the program.

Dan Smalley, CEO of Immersion, said the company’s product has helped VBA accelerate timelines, observe efficiencies and reduce errors across the agency’s financial management enterprise.

Immersion’s product also uses data analytics technology from Altair, whose offerings are also FedRAMP-certified.