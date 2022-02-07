Industry Vet Brandon Nelson Named President of Government Service Provider FalconTek

Brandon Nelson, an over 10-year executive in the federal contracting space, has taken over leadership of FalconTek as the new president of the Herndon, Virginia-based service-disabled veteran-owned small business.

FalconTek said Friday the newly appointed executive will head efforts to grow the company through the delivery of technical, professional and health care services offerings to the federal government.

Nelson will also be responsible for FalconTek’s vision as well as company alignment and culture.

“Brandon has spent the vast majority of his career working with government services firms, supporting many of our nation’s mission-critical programs,” noted Shane Prosser, CEO of FalconTek.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Nelson most recently served as a senior managing director at information technology company Apex Systems, where he spent more than a decade in roles of increasing responsibilities.