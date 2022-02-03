Intel’s Leland Brown, Anna Scott on 4 Ways DOD Can Adopt to Unleash 5G’s Potential on Battlefield

Leland Brown and Anna Scott of Intel said there are four strategies the Department of Defense should consider to optimize the full potential of 5G technology in supporting soldiers on the battlefield and one is developing a software ecosystem to support 5G implementation.

Brown and Scott wrote in a commentary published Wednesday on Defense News that DOD should consider 5G hardware and software as it develops its plans for 5G deployment.

“The software must be device agnostic and easily integrated with the many different device form factors the military will undoubtedly be using. It also needs to be ready to run whenever and wherever the need arises,” they noted.

Another strategy DOD should adopt is taking a “more holistic approach to security” and monitoring all data sources and edge devices.

They also called on the Pentagon to remain adaptable and flexible as they advance 5G adoption and devise a plan to address “organizational cultural hurdles” and explore ways on how to train warfighters on the technology to prepare them for forthcoming changes associated with 5G implementation.

Brown is technical director of advanced wireless technology for military-aerospace and government at Intel Federal and Scott is senior solution architect at Intel’s public sector business.