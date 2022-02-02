in Industry News, News

Isotropic Demos Multi-Orbit Satellite Connections Using Multi-Link Terminal

Isotropic Systems recently completed tests for its multi-link antenna and demonstrated its capability to simultaneously connect satellites in two different orbits.

The space technology company said Tuesday its satellite communications terminal established live connections with SES medium-Earth and geosynchronous-Earth orbit satellites and showcased satellite-to-satellite transitions at the U.S. Army proving grounds in Aberdeen, Maryland.

According to Isotropic, the antenna could be installed on unmanned aerial vehicles for surveillance and armed missions, manned aircraft for communications with other warfighters and central command, ships for coordinated missions with aerial units and ground forces for multiple satellite connections.

John Finney, founder and CEO of Isotropic, said the multi-link terminal is expected to enter the commercial market in 2022.

The recent tests are part of the U.S. Air Force’s Defense Experimentation Using Commercial Space Internet program.

