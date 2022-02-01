KBR Wins European Astronaut Medical Support Recompete; Bryon Bright Quoted

KBR has won a recompete contract to provide health and medical services to the astronauts of the European Space Agency over three-and-a-half years.

The company said Monday it has supported the agency for more than two decades in the space medicine discipline that includes care administration, behavioral and mental health, nutrition, fitness and rehabilitation activities.

“Every opportunity to work with ESA and our coordinating commercial and government space partners adds to the future of space exploration while highlighting its many positive brand globalizing our space expertise,” said Byron Bright, president of KBR’s government solutions division and a 2022 Wash100 Award recipient.

Contract services will be performed for the European Astronaut Center’s space medicine office in Cologne, Germany.