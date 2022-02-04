Kevin Plexico, GovCon Expert & Deltek SVP, Receives 3rd Consecutive Wash100 Award

Executive Mosaic has presented Kevin Plexico, senior vice president for information solutions at Deltek and a key member of Executive Mosaic’s GovCon Expert program, his third consecutive Wash100 Award for leading government contracting market research and driving federal opportunities.

The 2022 Wash100 recognition also underscored Plexico’s insight into GovCon industry efforts to combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Visit GovCon Wire to read his full profile and don’t forget to cast your votes for him and other favorite GovCon leaders on Wash100.com.

“Deltek has taken a commanding lead as the authority and is recognized as THE reliable source in the GovCon industry. No one more visibly supports that market lead than Kevin Plexico who is not only a GovConExpert but also is one of the most recognizable figures in our industry,” said Jim Garrettson, CEO of Executive Mosaic and founder of the Wash100 Award.

Executive Mosaic congratulates Kevin Plexico and the Deltek team for their induction into the 2022 Wash100 Award.

