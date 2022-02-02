Kratos, Kymeta to Develop Digital Remote Terminal for Multi-Orbit Satellite Communications

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and Kymeta have teamed up to build a software-defined remote terminal that can communicate with satellites in low-, medium-Earth and geosynchronous orbits.

The envisioned Digitally-Transformed Remote Terminal will combine a Kratos OpensSpace ground system-based universal customer premise equipment with a Kymeta electronically steered antenna to enable various multi-beam and multi-band applications, according to a joint statement released Tuesday.

The two companies’ efforts are aimed at advancing ground system technologies to enhance the management and control of multi-purpose ESAs in support of multi-beam communications satellites.

“Remote terminals must digitally transform, embracing the unique capabilities of electronically steered antennas and universal customer premise equipment to dynamically enable multi-beam, multi-band, and multi-use at the network edge,” said Greg Quiggle, vice president of space product management at Kratos.

The two companies are founding members of the Digital IF Interoperability Consortium.