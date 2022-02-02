in Industry News, News

Kratos, Kymeta to Develop Digital Remote Terminal for Multi-Orbit Satellite Communications

Kratos, Kymeta to Develop Digital Remote Terminal for Multi-Orbit Satellite Communications - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and Kymeta have teamed up to build a software-defined remote terminal that can communicate with satellites in low-, medium-Earth and geosynchronous orbits.

The envisioned Digitally-Transformed Remote Terminal will combine a Kratos OpensSpace ground system-based universal customer premise equipment with a Kymeta electronically steered antenna to enable various multi-beam and multi-band applications, according to a joint statement released Tuesday.

The two companies’ efforts are aimed at advancing ground system technologies to enhance the management and control of multi-purpose ESAs in support of multi-beam communications satellites.

“Remote terminals must digitally transform, embracing the unique capabilities of electronically steered antennas and universal customer premise equipment to dynamically enable multi-beam, multi-band, and multi-use at the network edge,” said Greg Quiggle, vice president of space product management at Kratos.

The two companies are founding members of the Digital IF Interoperability Consortium.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Industry News

Digitally-Transformed Remote TerminalESAGovconground systemsKratosKymetaopenspace

Isotropic Demos Multi-Orbit Satellite Connections Using Multi-Link Terminal - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Isotropic Demos Multi-Orbit Satellite Connections Using Multi-Link Terminal
Satellogic, Palantir Partner to Advance Satellite Imaging, AI & Data Analytics Capabilities - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Satellogic, Palantir Partner to Advance Satellite Imaging, AI & Data Analytics Capabilities