in Industry News, News

L3Harris Imager Now Installed on NOAA’s GOES-U Weather Observation Satellite

L3Harris Imager Now Installed on NOAA's GOES-U Weather Observation Satellite - top government contractors - best government contracting event

An L3Harris Technologies-made video imaging technology was equipped on a weather observation satellite for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

L3Harris said Monday its Advanced Baseline Imager, which is part of a range of advanced weather sensors for the initiative, will provide NOAA’s Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite-U the capability to record videos of weather and environmental systems for monitoring meteorological conditions and providing fire, hurricane, tornado and flood alerts.

According to the Melbourne, Florida-headquartered company, the ABI uses 16 spectral bands to provide more spectral coverage and higher resolution of videos than the previous generation of GOES satellites.

L3Harris has provided four ABIs and an enterprise satellite ground control system since being contracted into the GOES program. 

The Lockheed Martin-built GOES-U spacecraft is set to launch into space in 2024.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Industry News

Advanced Baseline ImagerGeostationary Operational Environmental Satellite-UGOES-UGovconl3harris technologiesLockheed MartinNational Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

mm

Written by Angeline Leishman

is an Executive Mosaic staff writer covering broad topics in the federal government contracting industry.

Consortium Aims to Help Aerospace Companies Adopt Digital Twin Tech - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Consortium Aims to Help Aerospace Companies Adopt Digital Twin Tech
Space Force Launches Market Research for Space Cyber Test & Training Range Program - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Space Force Launches Market Research for Space Cyber Test & Training Range Program