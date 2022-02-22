L3Harris Imager Now Installed on NOAA’s GOES-U Weather Observation Satellite

An L3Harris Technologies-made video imaging technology was equipped on a weather observation satellite for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

L3Harris said Monday its Advanced Baseline Imager, which is part of a range of advanced weather sensors for the initiative, will provide NOAA’s Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite-U the capability to record videos of weather and environmental systems for monitoring meteorological conditions and providing fire, hurricane, tornado and flood alerts.

According to the Melbourne, Florida-headquartered company, the ABI uses 16 spectral bands to provide more spectral coverage and higher resolution of videos than the previous generation of GOES satellites.

L3Harris has provided four ABIs and an enterprise satellite ground control system since being contracted into the GOES program.

The Lockheed Martin-built GOES-U spacecraft is set to launch into space in 2024.