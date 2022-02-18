L3Harris Wins $74M Army Contract for Shadow UAS Software, Hardware Support

An L3Harris Technology subsidiary has received a $74.4 million contract to provide software and hardware components for the U.S. Army’s reconnaissance, surveillance, target acquisition and force protection drone.

The cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price award calls for L3Harris to perform production, depot maintenance and sustainment work supporting the RQ-7Bv2 Shadow unmanned aerial system until Jan. 31, 2027, the Department of Defense said Thursday.

The Army will determine work locations and funding upon awarding orders in the future to the defense company, the only bidder to the hybrid contract.

Manufactured by Textron’s AAI Corp., the RQ-7Bv2 Shadow is designed to support Army Brigade Combat Teams during day, night and limited adverse weather conditions.