in Contract Awards, News

Leidos to Help Navy Develop Carrier Strike Mission Planning System

Leidos to Help Navy Develop Carrier Strike Mission Planning System - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Leidos has won a $22.6 million contract to help the U.S. Navy develop a system for carrier strike group personnel to collaborate on navigation and tactical mission planning tasks.

The company will aim to create a planning platform with analytics, common widgets and decision support tools under the Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Mission Planning Aids Rev. A program, the Department of Defense said Monday.

DOD added that Leidos will work to build a C2 software interface, a shared electronic workspace and a feature to support data streams with geographic and temporal components.

The Navy intends for these capabilities to help service users gain situational awareness in real time and accelerate re-planning efforts.

The cost-plus-fixed-fee contract has a base performance period of 30 months, followed by one four-year option and an additional three-year extension.

Work will take place in San Diego, and the branch expects the project to be complete by Jan. 31, 2027. 

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

C4ISRGovconLeidosmission planningNaval carrier strike groupOffice of Naval ResearchU.S. Navy

KBR Wins European Astronaut Medical Support Recompete; Bryon Bright Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

KBR Wins European Astronaut Medical Support Recompete; Bryon Bright Quoted
5 Developers Named Winners of DIU's Dark Vessel Detection Challenge - top government contractors - best government contracting event

5 Developers Named Winners of DIU’s Dark Vessel Detection Challenge