Leidos to Help Navy Develop Carrier Strike Mission Planning System

Leidos has won a $22.6 million contract to help the U.S. Navy develop a system for carrier strike group personnel to collaborate on navigation and tactical mission planning tasks.

The company will aim to create a planning platform with analytics, common widgets and decision support tools under the Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Mission Planning Aids Rev. A program, the Department of Defense said Monday.

DOD added that Leidos will work to build a C2 software interface, a shared electronic workspace and a feature to support data streams with geographic and temporal components.

The Navy intends for these capabilities to help service users gain situational awareness in real time and accelerate re-planning efforts.

The cost-plus-fixed-fee contract has a base performance period of 30 months, followed by one four-year option and an additional three-year extension.

Work will take place in San Diego, and the branch expects the project to be complete by Jan. 31, 2027.