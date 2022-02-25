in Contract Awards, News

Leidos Wins Air Force Contract for Microwave Counter-UAS Prototype Development

Leidos Wins Air Force Contract for Microwave Counter-UAS Prototype Development - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Leidos has secured a $26.91 million contract from the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory to prototype a system that uses electromagnetic waves to knock out drones.

The Reston, Virginia-headquartered company will create a mature prototype of a high-power microwave counter-unmanned aerial system in Albuquerque, New Mexico, the Department of Defense said Thursday.

The development effort is expected to be finished by Feb. 28, 2024.

The military organization obligated $2 million in fiscal 2021 research, development test and evaluation funding upon the award of the cost-plus-fixed-fee contract.

Leidos, a company focusing on defense, aviation, information technology and biomedical research, beat four other contract bidders.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

air force research laboratorycounter-unmanned aerial systemGovconhigh power microwaveLeidosprototoypeUS Air Force

mm

Written by Angeline Leishman

is an Executive Mosaic staff writer covering broad topics in the federal government contracting industry.

NASA Solicits Proposals for Simulation and Software Technology III IDIQ - top government contractors - best government contracting event
NASA Solicits Proposals for Simulation and Software Technology III IDIQ
Former LGS Execs Robert Gallegos, Chris McCall Assume C-Level Roles at Arcfield - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Former LGS Execs Robert Gallegos, Chris McCall Assume C-Level Roles at Arcfield