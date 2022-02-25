Leidos Wins Air Force Contract for Microwave Counter-UAS Prototype Development

Leidos has secured a $26.91 million contract from the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory to prototype a system that uses electromagnetic waves to knock out drones.

The Reston, Virginia-headquartered company will create a mature prototype of a high-power microwave counter-unmanned aerial system in Albuquerque, New Mexico, the Department of Defense said Thursday.

The development effort is expected to be finished by Feb. 28, 2024.

The military organization obligated $2 million in fiscal 2021 research, development test and evaluation funding upon the award of the cost-plus-fixed-fee contract.

Leidos, a company focusing on defense, aviation, information technology and biomedical research, beat four other contract bidders.