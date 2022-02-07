Lockheed Delivers Integrated Pilot Training Technology to Australia Following Final Assessment

The Australian government has accepted the delivery of a Lockheed Martin-built pilot training system that integrates PC-21 aircraft, flight simulators, cockpit trainers, mission planning and maintenance capabilities into one platform.

The final six-month assessment phase saw the AIR5428 Pilot Training System undergoing over 3,500 flight simulator events and 10,000 flying activities, recording a 97 percent mission success goal and achieving all ground school performance measures, Lockheed’s Australian business arm said Monday.

The Pilot Training System is designed to prepare pilots from Australia’s defense force for complex missions. To date, a total of 73 military personnel, who used the technology, have graduated.

Lockheed Australia built the platform together with the Royal Australian Air Force and Team 21 partners Pilatus and Jet Aviation as part of an initial seven-year, $852 million program.