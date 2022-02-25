in Contract Awards, News

Lockheed Subsidiary to Help Sustain Army Black Hawk Helicopters

Lockheed Martin‘s Sikorsky subsidiary has received a $42.15 million contract to help sustain the U.S. Army’s fleet of H-60 Black Hawk helicopters.

Sikorsky will deliver non-personal technical services to the service branch at locations yet to be determined and must complete sustainment work by Dec. 31, 2026, the Department of Defense said Thursday.

The Army Contracting Command based at Redstone Arsenal in Alabama will fund the contract once it awards support task orders to the aircraft subsidiary.

Sikorsky is currently working with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency to develop an autonomous technology suite that could fly a Black Hawk helicopter without a human pilot.

Written by Angeline Leishman

