Lockheed Teams Up With Terran Orbital for Microsatellite Development, Support

Lockheed Martin has awarded a contract to Terran Orbital for the delivery of three microsatellites, launch support and integration services to the defense company’s aeronautics business.

Terran Orbital said Thursday it will build and support the specified satellite class as part of Lockheed’s product demonstration activities.

“This contract award provides an exciting opportunity for the company to demonstrate our capabilities as a small satellite provider,” said Marc Bell, Terran Orbital’s co-founder, chairman and CEO.

Terran Orbital designs and produces satellites, plans launches, conducts mission operations and provides in-orbit support for commercial, civilian and defense customers.

The company has entered into an agreement to merge with Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp.