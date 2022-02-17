Lockheed to Deliver CH-53K Helicopters to Israel as Aging Transport Fleet Replacement

A Lockheed Martin business has received a production contract for the first four of 12 CH-53K heavy-lift helicopters ordered by Israel, with deliveries starting in 2025.

The Bethesda, Maryland-headquartered company said Tuesday the Sikorsky CH-53K helicopters bought under a U.S. Navy-Israel Foreign Military Sales agreement will replace the country’s fleet of over 50-decade-old Sikorsky CH-53D Yasur aircraft.

Sikorsky will utilize its digital build and advanced technology production capabilities at its headquarters in Stratford, Connecticut, in the production of the transport helicopters.

According to Paul Lemmo, president of Sikorsky, the company is also open to training Israeli pilots and helping the Middle Eastern country’s military in CH-53K sustainment.

Used by the U.S. Marine Corps, CH-53 provides militaries the capability to move equipment and personnel from vessels to shores and high-altitude terrains.