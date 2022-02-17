Mitre Engenuity-Run Center Announces Affiliate Program for Cybersecurity Vendors

A Mitre Engenuity-operated center has introduced an affiliate program to give cybersecurity platforms providers an opportunity to further advance threat-informed defense.

The affiliate program launched by the Center for Threat-Informed Defense allows vendors to integrate the center’s research and development resources into their service offerings and products, Mitre Engenuity said Wednesday.

Participants can gain access to networking and communication opportunities, communicate advancements to over 30,000 Mitre ATT&CK community members, publish co-branded use cases and work with the center to promote best practices and lessons learned.

Jon Baker, director of R&D at Mitre Engenuity’s Center for Threat-Informed Defense, said the affiliate program will provide participants opportunities to showcase their companies and platforms.

The affiliate program’s founding members include BlackBerry, Zscaler, Hunters, Picus Security, CyCognito and Sopra Steria.