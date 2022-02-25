NASA Solicits Proposals for Simulation and Software Technology III IDIQ

NASA has issued a request for proposals for a five-year contract to provide simulation and software technology support and related services for the Johnson Space Center and other centers throughout the agency.

NASA will launch a full and open competition for the single-award Simulation and Software Technology III indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract and expects to award the contract by Aug. 16, according to a solicitation notice published Thursday.

The agency’s Johnson Space Center will use the SST III contract to support the engineering directorate’s software, robotics and simulation division, which oversees the development of simulation and virtual reality applications for robotics training systems, extravehicular activity training platforms and other technologies. SRSD also supports the International Space Station, Orion crew vehicle and the Artemis program, among other initiatives.

The IDIQ contract’s scope includes systems engineering and integration, simulation and graphics and spacecraft software, according to the RFP.

For the simulation and graphics aspect, the contractor will provide simulation model development, validation, integration, analysis and troubleshooting support for various tools, including Trick Simulation Math Models and Applications, General Use Nodal Network Solver and virtual reality simulations.

The agency will host a virtual pre-proposal pricing conference for the procurement program on March 7.

NASA will accept questions related to the RFP through March 10 and proposals through March 28.