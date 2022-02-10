in Executive Moves, News

Nathan Jones Named TaxBit SVP & GM of Worldwide Public Sector Sales, Government Affairs

Nathan Jones, a 19-year Red Hat veteran, has been appointed senior vice president and general manager of worldwide public sector sales and government affairs at digital asset accounting software provider TaxBit.

Jones will oversee TaxBit’s customer support, sales and interaction efforts with government agencies in his new role, the company said Tuesday.

He most recently served as VP of federal sales at Red Hat, now part of IBM, and previously held sales positions at Mercury Interactive and EMC.

TaxBit hired Jones in a series of executive appointments aimed at expanding the company’s presence in the Washington, D.C., area.

The cryptocurrency tax software vendor also named Miles Fuller, former senior counsel at the Internal Revenue Service, to lead its government solutions business and offer subject matter expertise to the IRS and other customer agencies.

Christi Muoneke, a legal professional with more than 15 years of fintech and technology industry experience, joined TaxBit to serve as general counsel.

