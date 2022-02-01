in Contract Awards, News

Native Resource Development Awarded NASA Custodial Services BPA

Native Resource Development Awarded NASA Custodial Services BPA - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Native Resource Development has received a potential five-year, $35 million blanket purchase agreement from NASA to provide custodial services for the agency’s Johnson Space Center and Sonny Carter Training Facility in Houston. 

The Custodial, Housekeeping, Waste Removal and Insect Extermination-2 BPA is a single-award, firm-fixed-price contract that has a base term of one year and four option years, NASA said Tuesday.

Under the CHWIE-2 BPA, the contractor will perform scheduled cleaning of buildings, laboratories and medical offices.

The small business set-aside contract also includes recycling and solid waste removal; pest control; carpet and rug steam cleaning; and hard floor stripping, sealing, and waxing or finishing. Such services should be carried out even during special events and emergencies.

The company is expected to begin work on March 1.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

blanket purchase agreementBPACHWIE 2contract awardCustodial Housekeeping Waste Removal and Insect Extermination 2custodial serviceGovconJohnson Space CenterNASANative Resource DevelopmentSonny Carter Training Facility

CAES to Qualify, Distribute Lattice-Made Field-Programmable Gate Arrays for Space Use; David Young Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

CAES to Qualify, Distribute Lattice-Made Field-Programmable Gate Arrays for Space Use; David Young Quoted
IBM Center Report Offers Recommendations on How to Advance Multidomain C2 Capabilities - top government contractors - best government contracting event

IBM Center Report Offers Recommendations on How to Advance Multidomain C2 Capabilities