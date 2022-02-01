Native Resource Development Awarded NASA Custodial Services BPA

Native Resource Development has received a potential five-year, $35 million blanket purchase agreement from NASA to provide custodial services for the agency’s Johnson Space Center and Sonny Carter Training Facility in Houston.

The Custodial, Housekeeping, Waste Removal and Insect Extermination-2 BPA is a single-award, firm-fixed-price contract that has a base term of one year and four option years, NASA said Tuesday.

Under the CHWIE-2 BPA, the contractor will perform scheduled cleaning of buildings, laboratories and medical offices.

The small business set-aside contract also includes recycling and solid waste removal; pest control; carpet and rug steam cleaning; and hard floor stripping, sealing, and waxing or finishing. Such services should be carried out even during special events and emergencies.

The company is expected to begin work on March 1.