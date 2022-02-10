Navy Picks 5 Small Businesses for $99M Submarine Base Kings Bay Construction Efforts

The U.S. Navy has tapped five small businesses to build various facilities within the Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay area of operations in Georgia under an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract worth $99 million in total.

The five contractors will compete for design-build and design-bid-build task orders to construct aviation, aircraft and marine facilities, aircraft hangar and traffic control and other buildings through 2027, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

KMK Construction, one of the contractors, received $2.62 million in fiscal 2022 Navy operations and maintenance funds to upgrade the heating, fire protection, interior renovation, and ventilation and air conditioning at Building 5063 at the military base.

The other four contractors, ESA South International and joint ventures Dustoff Burke, RIbeiro/GCB and U-SMC DeMaria secured $1,00 each as a minimum contract guarantee.

The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southeast will use naval military and construction and operations and maintenance funding on future task orders.

A total of 13 companies submitted proposals on the SAM.gov website for the award.