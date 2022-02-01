NCI President & CEO Paul Dillahay Receives 4th Wash100 Award

Executive Mosaic has inducted Paul Dillahay, president and CEO of NCI Information Systems, into the 2022 edition of the Wash100 Award in recognition of his efforts in driving the company’s major contract wins, leading its adoption of artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies as well as promoting partnership with the academe. Visit GovCon Wire to read his full profile.

The award marks the fourth overall Wash100 recognition for the NCI chief executive.

Executive Mosaic congratulates Paul Dillahay and the NCI Information Systems team for their induction into the 2022 Wash100 Award.

About the Wash100 Award

This year represents the ninth annual Wash100 award selection. The Wash100 is the premier group of private and public sector leaders selected by Executive Mosaic’s organizational and editorial leadership as the most influential leaders in the GovCon sector. These leaders demonstrate skills in leadership, innovation, reliability, achievement, and vision. Visitors to wash100.com can sign in and vote for the executives they believe will have the greatest impact on government contracting in the coming year.