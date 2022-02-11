in Contract Awards, News

Northrop Books NASA Follow-On Contract for ICESat-2 Satellite Mission Operations Center Support

Northrop Grumman has received a maximum $33.35 million follow-on contract from NASA to continue supporting the space agency’s satellite mission investigating the effects of climate change on Earth.

The company will work under the Ice, Cloud and land Elevation-2 Mission Operations Center Support contract for the next nine months, with a possibility to continue efforts through four one-year extensions, NASA said Friday.

Northrop will provide services such as mission operations, data processing and analysis, mission planning, commanding, orbit and attitude determination and control, flight software maintenance and science and engineering data products from its facilities in Dulles, Virginia.

Launched in 2018, the ICESat-2 mission provides data to help scientists understand the effects of climate change on the icy parts of the Earth.

