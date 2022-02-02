Northrop CEO Kathy Warden Awarded 7th Wash100 Recognition

Executive Mosaic has named Kathy Warden, chairman, CEO and president of Northrop Grumman, as an inductee into the 2022 edition of the Wash100 Award for leading the implementation of the company’s capital allocation strategy and driving growth for its space systems segment. Visit GovCon Wire to read her full profile.

The award marks the seventh time she’s received recognition in the nine-year history of Executive Mosaic’s annual Wash100 Award. Visit Wash100.com to cast a vote for Warden as one of your 10 favorite GovCon leaders.

Executive Mosaic congratulates Kathy Warden and the Northrop Grumman organization on their Wash100 selection.

About the Wash100 Award

This year represents the ninth annual Wash100 award selection. The Wash100 is the premier group of private and public sector leaders selected by Executive Mosaic’s organizational and editorial leadership as the most influential leaders in the GovCon sector. These leaders demonstrate skills in leadership, innovation, reliability, achievement, and vision. Visitors to wash100.com can sign in and vote for the executives they believe will have the greatest impact on government contracting in the coming year.