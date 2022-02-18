Northrop Eyes Defense, Security Applications for Echodyne Radars

Echodyne has partnered with Northrop Grumman to explore potential applications of its commercially developed radar technologies in various defense and security systems.

The collaboration will initially focus on how Echodyne radars could be integrated into Northrop’s counter-unmanned aerial system platforms for enhanced performance and size, weight and power capabilities, the Seattle-based technology company said Thursday.

Aside from the strategic agreement, the radar developer also received a minority investment from the aerospace and defense company.

“We continue to embrace disruptive technologies that enhance our solutions and are easily integrated into our open architecture approaches,” said David Jacobs, vice president of strategy at Northrop.

The two companies started working with each other in early 2020, during which an Echodyne radar was integrated into a Northrop Bushmaster lightweight air defense strike vehicle.