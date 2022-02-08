Northrop’s Anti-Radiation, Extended-Range Missile Undergoes 2nd Live Fire; Mary Petryszyn Quoted

The U.S. Navy has performed the second live-fire test of a Northrop Grumman-developed air-to-surface missile system designed to detect, locate and target land-based air defense radar systems at extended ranges.

Northrop said Monday the AGM-88G Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile Extended Range was launched from F/A-18 Super Hornet jet at the Point Mugu Sea Range in southern California on Jan. 21.

During the recent demonstration, the missile performed an extended-range profile and identified and attacked a land-based emitting radar system stationed at the range on San Nicholas Island.

“This flight test further demonstrated the critical capability of AARGM-ER to precisely engage long-range threats, while enabling launching aircrew to remain at a safe distance,” said Mary Petryszyn, corporate vice president, president of Northrop’s defense systems business and a 2022 Wash100 awardee.

The Navy conducted the initial live-fire test of the missile on July 19, 2021, at the same test range.

In September, the Navy authorized the AARGM-ER to undergo low-rate initial production. Northrop Grumman is set to deliver to the service the first production units of the weapon for an initial operational capability fielding set for 2023. The company received a $45.6 million contract in December for the second production lot of the missile.