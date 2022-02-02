in Industry News, News

OpenGov Posts 34% Revenue Increase, Highlights Other 2021 Milestones

Cloud-based software provider OpenGov reported revenue growth of 34 percent and a clientele expansion of 232 new customers in 2021.

OpenGov added Cox Enterprises as an investor and received $50 million in new capital that will support product development and technology acquisition pursuits, the San Jose, California-based cloud company said Tuesday.

According to Davis Roberson, a strategy and corporate development leader at Cox Enterprises, the company surveyed the government technology market and partnered with OpenGov based on a mutual vision to provide local governments with cloud access.

The cloud company also highlighted its acquisition of ProcureNow in June to launch OpenGov Procurement, the fourth suite within OpenGov’s ERP Cloud. The offering is meant to enable customers to automate contract development, proposal evaluations and supplier interactions.

Other year highlights are leadership appointments across product, security, support and professional service segments, workforce growth to almost 500 employees and a number of awards including recognition by Forbes as one of America’s Best Startup Employers.

