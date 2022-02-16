Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Receives Pentagon OK to Host TS/SCI, Special Access Program Missions

Oracle‘s Cloud Infrastructure offering has received approval from the Department of Defense to support missions that are classified as top-secret and sensitive compartmentalized data information and special access program.

The cloud service provider said Thursday the DOD authority to operate enables the military and defense agencies to use Oracle National Security Regions that are connected to only government-specified networks.

Oracle National Security Regions are designed to provide the same services as its commercial Cloud Infrastructure counterpart and feature in-depth auditing and encryption and security controls for missions at Defense Information Systems Agency Impact Level 6/Secret and Top-Secret levels.

One of the cloud offering’s users is the U.S. Air Force, which currently utilizes the company’s cloud-based Kubernetes container engine and database and exadata cloud service.

Oracle also has Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program and DISA authorizations.