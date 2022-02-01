in News

Oracle Receives FedRAMP High Provisional Authority for 9 Cloud Offerings

Nine cloud service offerings from Oracle have secured provisional authority to operate at the high level under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program.

The company said the FedRAMP Joint Authorization Board authorized the latest batch of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure services designed for government agencies to enable them to review log data, monitor updates and patches, automate metadata collection, share cloud resources and provide autonomous databases, among other efforts.

Some of the latest Oracle services to secure the FedRAMP High P-ATO authorization are Oracle Autonomous Database on Dedicated Infrastructure, Oracle Cloud Guard, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Logging and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Service Connector Hub.

Oracle also secured FedRAMP authorization for more than three dozen OCI services in 2021, including an artificial intelligence-powered platform that enables users to deploy digital assistants and a cloud platform built for VMware environments.

The company employed an accredited third-party assessment organization to perform a readiness assessment of the cloud service offerings in preparation for the authorization process.

