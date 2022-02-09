OT Cybersecurity Company Shift5 Announces $50M in Series B Funding

Shift5, an operational technology cybersecurity company, has secured $50 million in a round of Series B financing led by New York-based venture capital firm Insight Partners.

The company said Tuesday it will use the capital to further invest in talent recruitment and product development efforts to help meet the demand for cyber-physical protection across national defense and transportation industries.

Shift5 provides platforms that enable operators to defend and protect military and critical transportation systems from cyberattacks by detecting threats and gaining visibility into vulnerabilities.

“If the past year has proven anything, it’s that the leading defenders in rail, aviation, and national defense see the prescient risks and are mobilizing to get ahead of costly damages. We look forward to partnering with Insight Partners as we continue to grow and defend,” said Shift5 President Joe Lea.

According to Shift5, Nick Sinai, senior adviser at Insight Partners, will join the OT cyber company’s board.