PAE-Perini JV Books $64M USAF Task Order to Support Base Operations in Qatar

A joint venture between PAE and Perini Management Services has secured a potential $63.8 million task order with the U.S. Air Force to provide civil engineering services and support base operations at the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar.

PAE-Perini will perform repair, maintenance and facility operations for the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing under the Air Force Contract Augmentation Program V, PAE said Wednesday.

Work under the task order will support industrial control systems, facility management functions and electrical power production of the base, which consists of 945 facilities. The majority of these facilities operate in three different geographical areas of the base.

The order holds a one-year base period, which begins on March 1, and four option years.

The joint venture integrates Perini’s construction services with PAE’s work in global contingency operations.