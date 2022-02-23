in Contract Awards, News

Palantir to Expand Tiberius Data Software Use in Support of CDC’s COVID-19 Response

Palantir Technologies has received a $5.3 million contract with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to expand the use of its health data integration software beyond vaccine distribution support.

CDC will use the Tiberius platform to support additional workflows related to the federal COVID-19 response such as distributing life-saving therapeutics and enhancing supply chain resiliency, Palantir said Tuesday.

Palantir’s technology provides public health officials, from the federal to the local levels, with the tools they need to make informed, up-to-date decisions about sending medications and other resources where they are needed most,” shared Bill Kassler, chief medical officer of the Denver, Colorado-headquartered software company.

The new award builds on the implementation of Tiberius across the Department of Health and Human Services that started in mid-2020 to support vaccine rollout. 

Written by Angeline Leishman

