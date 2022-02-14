Parsons President & CEO Carey Smith to Succeed Chuck Harrington as Board Chair

TYSONS CORNER, VA, Feb. 14, 2022 — Parsons President and CEO Carey Smith will chair the board of directors starting April 14 as Chuck Harrington will retire as executive chairman after a four-decade career with the Centreville, Virginia-based company, GovCon Wire reported.

“Every day, our global workforce is delivering integrated solutions and services in a complex security environment and a world of digital transformation,” Smith said. “We are creating the future of national security and critical infrastructure by leveraging advanced technologies across these domains. I’m proud to lead and support my colleagues in that mission.”

Smith is an inductee into Executive Mosaic’s 2022 Wash100 Award. Visit Wash100.com to vote for her as one of your favorite government contracting leaders.

