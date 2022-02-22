Pratt & Whitney to Develop Hydrogen-Powered Propulsion Tech for DOE

The Department of Energy has tasked Raytheon Technologies‘ Pratt & Whitney business to develop a hydrogen-fueled propulsion technology intended for use in commercial aviation.

The contractor said Monday it will apply water vapor recovery and liquid hydrogen combustion to achieve zero carbon emissions under the Hydrogen Steam Injected, Inter‐Cooled Turbine Engine project.

DOE’s Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy sponsors the HySIITE project, whose proposed engine is envisioned to burn hydrogen and apply steam injection in a thermodynamic engine cycle.

The project also aims to help reduce aircraft fuel consumption by 35 percent and nitrogen-oxide emissions by 80 percent.

“Partnerships with public agencies such as the Department of Energy have a vital role to play towards developing and maturing technologies that could have a global impact on reducing the environmental footprint of aviation,” said Graham Webb, Pratt & Whitney’s chief sustainability officer.