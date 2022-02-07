RaySecur Adds Security Vets Mike Howard, Mark Sullivan to Advisory Board

Security imaging company RaySecur has added Mike Howard, former chief security officer at Microsoft, and Mark Sullivan, former director of the U.S. Secret Service, to its advisory board.

Alex Sappok, CEO of RaySecur, said in a statement published Friday the two new advisers bring to the board first-hand experience in working in the corporate security and executive protection industries and addressing the risk of mail threats.

Howard worked as CSO for more than 15 years at Microsoft, where he oversaw the operations of its global physical security. He also spent over two decades at the CIA.

Meanwhile, Sullivan retired from the Secret Service following a three-decade stint at the organization. He was its 22nd director, a role he held from 2006 to 2013.

“Their support not only draws attention to this often-overlooked problem, but more importantly highlights how RaySecur’s mail security-as-a-service solutions can easily be scaled to address this security risk for organizations of all sizes,” added Sappok.

Based in Massachusetts, the security imaging company offers various scanners, remote analysis and threat detection technologies for identifying dangerous mails and packages.