Raytheon BBN Develops Cross-Language Search Tool Under IARPA Program

Raytheon Technologies‘ research and development arm has helped the Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity create a tool to help English-only speakers retrieve and understand foreign content.

The company said Monday Raytheon BBN built and demonstrated its cross-language information retrieval system over a four-year period as part of IARPA’s Machine Translation for English Retrieval for Information in Any Language program.

Raytheon BBN, Johns Hopkins University, Columbia University and University of Southern California Information Sciences Institute supported the agency-backed effort under separate contracts awarded in October 2017.

“The tools and techniques developed under the program will boost our ability to find, examine and analyze foreign language content without needing to learn the language,” said Carl Rubino, manager of the IARPA MATERIAL program.

BBN tested the efficacy of its technology to automatically search documents and recordings in Tagalog, Kazakh and Pashto, among other foreign languages.