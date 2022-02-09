Raytheon Updates Data Processing Framework for Satellite Ground Systems

Raytheon Technologies‘ intelligence and space business has released a new version of a government-owned application framework that defines satellite ground systems used for mission data processing.

Version 9.0 of the Future Operationally Resilient Ground Evolution or FORGE framework updates ground system features including cybersecurity hardening, visualization and scalability, Raytheon Intelligence and Space said Tuesday.

Operators will use the framework to process OPIR satellite data from the U.S. Space Force’s existing Lockheed Martin-made Space-Based Infrared System and the future Next-Gen OPIR missile warning constellation.

The mission data processing application framework also tackles integration for the California-based Overhead Persistent Infrared Battlespace Awareness Center, an open environment where operators can host specific applications as needed.

“The FORGE framework provides a modular and extensible ground system that, together with mission applications, is used to process, exploit and disseminate mission data that is downlinked from satellites,” said Sandy Brown, vice president of strategic systems, space and command and control systems at RI&S.

Mission partners currently use the framework to integrate new applications.