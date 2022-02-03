in Contract Awards, News

Red 6 Receives Air Force Contract for Continued AR Tech Integration Into Talon Aircraft

Red 6 has received a Tactical Funding Increase contract from the U.S. Air Force to continue integrating its augmented reality pilot training technology into the service branch’s T-38 Talon trainer jets.

The Advanced Tactical Augmented Reality System is designed to generate synthetic flying units that pilots can train against and interact with while in the sky, the Miami, Florida-headquartered tech company said Wednesday.

Some training scenarios ATARS can support are air-to-air refueling, formation flying and air combat maneuvering.

Maj. Gen. Craig Willis, commander of the 19th Air Force, has underscored the importance of continuously modernizing its pilot training system, saying “[It is vital to the Air Force’s future.”

The TACFI contract is part of the Air Force’s ongoing Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer supplemental pilot programs, according to Red 6.

Following integration into T-38, the company plans to install its AR technology on the T-45 fleet and the service’s fourth-generation aircraft.

