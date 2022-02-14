in Executive Moves, News

Roger Edwards Named Chief Commercialization Officer at Aptima Ventures

Roger Edwards, managing director and co-founder of Gem City Business Solutions, has been appointed as chief commercialization officer of an Aptima subsidiary focused on commercializing early-stage technologies.

He will oversee all aspects of commercialization in his new role at Aptima Ventures, building on the company’s research and development portfolio for the Department of Defense, Aptima said Friday.

According to Edwards, Aptima’s engineering capabilities have the potential to augment training, provide tailored support in technology-saturated environments and deliver security products to customers.

Aptima uses its expertise to drive R&D projects that tackle a range of application areas including health care and defense.

Aptima Ventures most recently supported the commercialization of Sentinel, a spinoff company whose technology is designed to monitor and secure aircraft maintainers of the U.S. Air Force. Sentinel resulted from a partnership between Aptima and the Air Force Research Laboratory.

