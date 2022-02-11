SAP NS2 CEO Mark Testoni Wins 7th Wash100 Award

Executive Mosaic has named Mark Testoni, CEO of SAP National Security Services, as an inductee into the 2022 edition of the Wash100 Award, the annual selection of leaders with staying power and influence in the government contracting community. His seventh Wash100 recognition in the award’s nine-year history underscores his counter-cyberterrorism thought leadership.

About the Wash100 Award

This year represents the ninth annual Wash100 award selection. The Wash100 is the premier group of private and public sector leaders selected by Executive Mosaic’s organizational and editorial leadership as the most influential leaders in the GovCon sector. These leaders demonstrate skills in leadership, innovation, reliability, achievement, and vision. Visitors to wash100.com can sign in and vote for the executives they believe will have the greatest impact on government contracting in the coming year.