Satellogic, Palantir Partner to Advance Satellite Imaging, AI & Data Analytics Capabilities

Satellogic and Palantir Technologies have formed a new partnership that grants the companies access to each other’s technologies to enhance satellite imaging, artificial intelligence and data analytics capabilities in support of their customers.

Palantir’s Foundry platform will be used by Satellogic to speed up business processes, enterprise-wide data integration, satellite imagery delivery and AI training, the geospatial company said Tuesday.

Foundry features modules designed to automate data pipeline development for various applications including digital twin creation and data integration. Satellogic envisions the platform to augment products and AI-based insights offered to customers in the geospatial market.

The partnership also grants Palantir access to Satellogic’s Aleph application programming interfaces, which the former plans to use in support of edge AI capabilities including the MetaConstellation software. MetaConstellation uses edge AI to deploy algorithms closer to satellite-based or ground-based sensors.

Satellogic expects its APIs to help partners directly input data into Foundry for algorithm training and analytics.

CF Acquisition Corp. V completed a business combination on Jan. 25 with Satellogic, which, as a result, is now a publicly traded company on the Nasdaq with the SATL ticker symbol.