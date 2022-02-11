in Contract Awards, News

Serco Receives $64M Navy Contract for Continued CIWS Installation Support; Dave Dacquino Quoted

Serco Receives $64M Navy Contract for Continued CIWS Installation Support; Dave Dacquino Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Serco Inc. has secured a potential $64 million contract to continue installing, updating and modifying close-in weapon systems for the U.S. Navy, Army, Coast Guard and foreign allies.

The company said Thursday it will perform the services for maritime vessels at training sites, piers, dry docks, shipyards and other applicable facilities within and outside the continental U.S. over a five-year period.

CIWSs are designed to detect then destroy anti-ship missiles that have made it past external defense layers.

Dave Dacquino, chairman and CEO of Serco Inc. and a two-time Wash100 awardee, said the contract reflects the efforts of the company that has supported the military’s ship modernization program over the past 12 years.

Naval Surface Warfare Center’s Indian Head Division awarded the contract.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

CIWSClose-In Weapon SystemsDave Dacquinoforeign military salesGovconIndian Head DivisionNaval Surface Warfare CenterSercoU.S. ArmyU.S. Coast GuardU.S. Navy

Jim Taiclet: Lockheed to Explore Other M&A Opportunities if Aerojet Deal Fails to Advance - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Jim Taiclet: Lockheed to Explore Other M&A Opportunities if Aerojet Deal Fails to Advance
SAP NS2 CEO Mark Testoni Wins 7th Wash100 Award - top government contractors - best government contracting event
SAP NS2 CEO Mark Testoni Wins 7th Wash100 Award