Serco Receives $64M Navy Contract for Continued CIWS Installation Support; Dave Dacquino Quoted

Serco Inc. has secured a potential $64 million contract to continue installing, updating and modifying close-in weapon systems for the U.S. Navy, Army, Coast Guard and foreign allies.

The company said Thursday it will perform the services for maritime vessels at training sites, piers, dry docks, shipyards and other applicable facilities within and outside the continental U.S. over a five-year period.

CIWSs are designed to detect then destroy anti-ship missiles that have made it past external defense layers.

Dave Dacquino, chairman and CEO of Serco Inc. and a two-time Wash100 awardee, said the contract reflects the efforts of the company that has supported the military’s ship modernization program over the past 12 years.

Naval Surface Warfare Center’s Indian Head Division awarded the contract.