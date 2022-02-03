Sintavia Names Industry Leaders to New Advisory Board

Sintavia, a manufacturer of propulsion and thermodynamic systems, has tapped leaders from the aerospace, defense and space sectors and the additive manufacturing industry to join its newly established an advisory board and help company executives develop growth strategies.

The company said Wednesday its new board consists of five executives who will also be responsible for assisting in Sintavia’s defining of its goals in the coming years.

“Over the past 20 years, I have worked with each of these professionals in one capacity or another and am truly honored to have the benefit of their collective wisdom as part of our advisory board in the years to come,” said Brian Neff, founder and CEO of Sintavia.

The following are the company’s new advisers:

Omar Fergani, acting head of Atotech’s industrial digital solutions segment and former director of strategic business for additive manufacturing at Siemens AG

Amy Gowder, previously a Lockheed Martin vice president and now chief operating officer at Aerojet Rocketdyne, where she oversees a range of operational aspects such as supply chain, mission assurance, information technology manufacturing and engineering

Teri Hamlin, Siemens AG’s head of mass transit for North America

John Hartner, ExOne Company’s former CEO who holds three decades of experience in technology industries

Jeff Thornburg, founder and CEO of Interstellar Technologies with a career of over two decades in the space industry

The advisory board will hold meetings periodically across the year.