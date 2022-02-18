in News, Space

SpaceLink Announces Axiom as Implementation Partner for ISS Relay Service Demo

SpaceLink Announces Axiom as Implementation Partner for ISS Relay Service Demo - top government contractors - best government contracting event

SpaceLink has selected Axiom Space as its partner to demonstrate on the International Space Station its end-to-end communications relay service.

As implementation partner, Axiom will help SpaceLink demonstrate and assess the use of a 10 Gigabit per second optical terminal for real-time voice, data and video exchange in support of ISS crew, experiments and onboard systems, SpaceLink said Thursday.

Axiom will also support mission launch, operations and integration for the SpaceLink payload, liaise with NASA and oversee safety reviews to ensure that SpaceLink hardware meets NASA requirements for the orbiting laboratory.

“Team members who bring years of ISS experience to Axiom have made Axiom the ideal partner for our demonstration,” said SpaceLink CEO David Bettinger.

In August 2021, the Center for the Advancement of Science in Space – manager of the ISS National Laboratory – selected SpaceLink to demonstrate its communications service on the ISS. Following the completion of an agreement with CASIS, SpaceLink awarded a subcontract to Axiom in February.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Space

axiom spaceCASISCenter for the Advancement of Science in Spacecommunications serviceDavid BettingerGovconI&SSinternational space stationISS National LaboratoryNASAoptical communicationsspacelink

mm

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

Lockheed Teams Up With Terran Orbital for Microsatellite Development, Support - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Lockheed Teams Up With Terran Orbital for Microsatellite Development, Support
GA-ASI Demos MQ-9 Drone at Army Military Free-Fall Training - top government contractors - best government contracting event
GA-ASI Demos MQ-9 Drone at Army Military Free-Fall Training