SpaceLink Announces Axiom as Implementation Partner for ISS Relay Service Demo

SpaceLink has selected Axiom Space as its partner to demonstrate on the International Space Station its end-to-end communications relay service.

As implementation partner, Axiom will help SpaceLink demonstrate and assess the use of a 10 Gigabit per second optical terminal for real-time voice, data and video exchange in support of ISS crew, experiments and onboard systems, SpaceLink said Thursday.

Axiom will also support mission launch, operations and integration for the SpaceLink payload, liaise with NASA and oversee safety reviews to ensure that SpaceLink hardware meets NASA requirements for the orbiting laboratory.

“Team members who bring years of ISS experience to Axiom have made Axiom the ideal partner for our demonstration,” said SpaceLink CEO David Bettinger.

In August 2021, the Center for the Advancement of Science in Space – manager of the ISS National Laboratory – selected SpaceLink to demonstrate its communications service on the ISS. Following the completion of an agreement with CASIS, SpaceLink awarded a subcontract to Axiom in February.