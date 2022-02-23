State Department OKs $122M FMS Deal With Australia for Northrop Aircraft Defense System Components

The State Department has approved the Australian government’s purchase request for Northrop Grumman‘s infrared countermeasures components that are designed to protect large aircraft against threats.

The proposed $122 million Foreign Military Sale covers 27 AN/AAQ 24(V)N Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasures processor replacements and 30 Guardian laser turret assemblies for the Royal Australian Air Force’s air mobility platforms, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency.

The potential five-year transaction also includes control indicator unit replacements, advanced threat missile warning sensors, smart card assemblies, initial spares, personnel training, engineering and various logistical and program support services.

Northrop and Boeing will serve as principal contractors for the sale.

LAIRCM is used by the U.S. military and combines the Guardian laser jammer with a missile warning system to prevent infrared-guided missiles from hitting large transport and rotary-wing aircraft.