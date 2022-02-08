State Department OKs $100M Patriot Missile System Engineering Support Sale to Taiwan

The State Department has approved Taiwan’s request to buy engineering support services to enhance, maintain and sustain the Patriot air defense system under a potential $100 million foreign military sales agreement.

The FMS deal seeks to support Taiwan’s participation in the Patriot International Engineering Services Program and Field Surveillance Program over a five-year period, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said Monday.

The proposed sale also includes missile field surveillance services for Patriot Advanced Capability-3 and Guidance Enhanced Missiles; stockpile reliability testing; U.S. government and contractor logistics and technical support and other program support services.

Raytheon Technologies and Lockheed Martin will serve as principal contractors in the proposed sale, which will enable Taiwan to ensure air operational readiness, strengthen homeland defense and deter regional threats.

DSCA said it informed Congress of the possible deal Monday.